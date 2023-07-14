Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Doyle won by five lengths aboard Nashwa at Newmarket

Hollie Doyle claimed her seventh top-level Group One victory as Nashwa won the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in brilliant style.

Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French Classic race with victory on the filly in the 2022 French Oaks.

Nashwa (4-1) went on to win the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and bounced back to form at Newmarket after four losses.

Meanwhile, Kevin Stott secured a 440-1 treble with Killybegs Warrior, Persian Dreamer and Live Your Dream.

Nashwa, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was a convincing five-length winner from Remarquee with evens favourite Via Sistina back in third.

The winner thrived for being dropped in trip to a mile on rain-softened ground.

It was only 12 years ago that history was made at this meeting when Hayley Turner won the July Cup aboard Dream Ahead to become the first female jockey to land a British Group One race.

Doyle, who was racking up a 10th win from her last 23 rides, said: "It's going excellently. I can't complain."