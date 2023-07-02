Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Martin Dwyer won two Classic races - the 2003 Oaks on Casual Look and the 2006 Derby on Sir Percy

Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer has announced his retirement from horse racing after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 48-year-old Liverpudlian, who was born in Aintree, rode Sir Percy to victory at Epsom in 2006.

It was his second Classic success after winning the 2003 Oaks on Casual Look.

"I've got to accept my career is over and I've just got to get on with things," said Dwyer, who rode more than 1,500 winners.

Dwyer tore his anterior cruciate ligament in March 2022 and has not ridden since.

"It's tough saying it out loud, I've got my head around it, I've known for quite a while now I've been struggling with the injury," Dwyer told Racing TV.

"I've thrown the kitchen sink at the rehab. I went to see the surgeon again when I had another operation two months ago and he said it's not going to be stable enough or strong enough to ride professionally.

"It is what it is and I've just got to get on with it."

Dwyer, who took the King Edward VII Stakes, Great Voltigeur Stakes and Coronation Cup on Pyledriver, trained by his father-in-law William Muir, added he had hoped to end his career on his own terms.

"I'd like to go out like Frankie [Dettori] and do a world tour but I'd probably be at Wolverhampton and Southwell," he said.

"It's been a tough year or so but it's time to move on to the next chapter."