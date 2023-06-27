Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori finished on 81 career Royal Ascot winners after riding at the meeting for the last time

Frankie Dettori's bid to win every top-level Group One race in Britain has been scuppered after a whip ban which rules him out of the July Cup

The 52-year-old Italian, who retires later this year, has been suspended for eight days for using the whip once over the limit on Inspiral at Royal Ascot.

He finished runner-up on the filly in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Fellow jockeys Oisin Murphy and Danny Muscutt will also miss the July Cup at Newmarket after receiving similar bans.

Murphy had been due to ride favourite Shaquille, but was suspended for breaching the whip rules on second-placed Valiant King in the King George V Stakes.

Muscutt was also found to have used his whip once over the permitted level of six in the final two furlongs, aboard fifth-placed Canberra Legend in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Dettori has won every British Group One race apart from the July Cup at his local Newmarket track.

He was hoping to ride the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross in the contest on 15 July.

Dettori is already due to serve a nine-day ban, which he is appealing against, from 4 to 12 July for causing interference on Saga in the Wolferton Stakes at Ascot.

Kiwi jockey James McDonald has been suspended for 14 days and fined £400 after using his whip twice above the permitted level on fourth-placed Artorius in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.