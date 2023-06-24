Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Khaadem was priced at 80-1 prior to the start of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday

Jamie Spencer rode 80-1 outsider Khaadem to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot to become the biggest-priced winner in the race's history.

Khaadem pipped Sacred (9-1) to the line, with 11-4 favourite Highfield Princess finishing third.

Frankie Dettori, in his last appearance at Royal Ascot, was seventh on Kinross.

The win was the second big-priced triumph for Spencer, 43, who rode Witch Hunter (50-1) to victory on Thursday.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Khaadem started well before powering through the field.

Highfield Princess was among the leaders throughout, but Spencer maintained patience and, within the final furlong, Khaadem strode past the leaders to claim a shock victory.

"It's difficult for me to put into words what Jim and Fitri [Hay, owners of Khaadem] have been like as friends to me for a long time," said Spencer.

"Even my children are watching now, and in years before, when I was flying at this meeting, they were too young to understand. Now it's nice when you get texts saying, 'Well done'."

Hills said he had "always believed in" the seven-year-old horse. "He does have his quirks but most sprinters do. It's just amazing that we've got to where we have now at his age," the trainer said.

"I just really wanted to run him over six [furlongs] here. Last year he won the Group Two over five [in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood] and I was really keen to take the blinkers off him and train him like a proper horse.

"I thought Jamie was the perfect jockey. With this horse, anything can happen."

Elsewhere at Ascot, Gary Carroll rode Snellen (12-1) to a narrow victory over Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Pearls and Rubies (7-4) in the Chesham Stakes.

Snellen, trained by Champion Hurdle winner Gavin Cromwell, held off Pearls and Rubies' late push to give him a second Royal Ascot triumph, as Golden Mind (10/1) and outsider Oddyssey (125/1) were tied in a dead heat for third place.

"I thought I was beat, to be honest," said Carroll. "The last half furlong [felt like it] was long, but she's very good for me."

In the Jersey Stakes, Age of Kings (22-1) pulled off another surprise result to give O'Brien his fourth win in the race.

It was also O'Brien's fourth win of the week, placing him alongside John and Thady Gosden at the top of the standings.

Despite it being Age of Kings' first race in more than 300 days, Wayne Lordan rode fiercely to pip Zoology (22-1) and Holloway Boy (28-1) to first place.

Favourite Covey, ridden by Dettori, finished sixth.