Jamie Spencer rode 80-1 outsider Khaadem to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot to become the biggest-priced winner in the race's history.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Khaadem started well before powering through the field, pipping Sacred (9-1) and Highfield Princess (11-4) to the finish line.

More to follow.