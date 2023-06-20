Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paddington won the Prince of Wales's Stakes to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record 83rd victory at Royal Ascot.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat Frankie Dettori's English Guineas victor Chaldean.

Meanwhile, Hollie Doyle became the first woman to ride a top-level Group One winner at Royal Ascot as Bradsell took the King's Stand Stakes.

Doyle survived a stewards' inquiry after the 14-1 winner veered left towards runner-up Highfield Princess.

Triple Time, trained by Kevin Ryan, sprang a 33-1 shock under Neil Callan to win the opening Queen Anne Stakes.

The day-one races passed without delay after activists Animal Rising said they would not disrupt the meeting.

It is the first Royal Ascot since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September and King Charles II and Queen Camilla attended for the first time in their new roles.

They have several runners at the five-day fixture, including Saga in the Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday (17:35 BST).

Chaldean was sent off the 7-4 favourite in the opening day's feature race, but it was the 11-5 shot Paddington who came out on top by three and three quarter lengths.

It was a second triumph of the day for O'Brien, who earlier won the Coventry Stakes for the 10th time with River Tiber, and is now one Ascot victory ahead of Sir Michael Stoute.