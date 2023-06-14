Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Animal rights activists say they are "not ruling out" protests and disruption at the Royal Ascot Festival.

The Animal Rising group had initially said they would not target Ascot if racing leaders accepted an invitation for a televised debate about the morals and future of the sport.

But racing authorities have confirmed they are refusing that request.

It means disruption at the event, which is due to be attended by King Charles II, is now increasingly likely.

The five-day Festival begins on Tuesday, 20 June.

Animal Rising said "if the racing industry really believes in what they are doing, they should have no concerns about defending it publicly".

But Julie Harrington, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, responded by saying: "We will never allow British horseracing to be coerced into any activity by threats of protests."

Animal Rising has conducted disruptive protests at meetings such as the Grand National in April, when 118 people were arrested after delaying the start of the race.

At the Epsom Derby last month, more than 30 protestors were arrested, including one who jumped the fence onto the track while the race was in progress.

Harrington added: "Animal Rising have shown by its reckless actions at the Epsom Derby that its public promises cannot be trusted.

"It has demonstrated it is prepared to commit potentially unlawful acts and to directly threaten the safety of horses and people to generate publicity around their wider aims.

"Spokespeople for the sport have already taken part in well over an hour of televised debate since April.

"Throughout those debates the message was clear - that British racing is a sport which is proud of its welfare record, which provides an unparalleled quality of life for the 20,000 horses that compete each year, and which constantly works to minimise the levels of avoidable risk."

The BBC understands more than £100,000 has been spent on additional security plans for Ascot after the previous disruption caused by Animal Rising.

A Royal Ascot spokesperson said: "We have today contacted Animal Rising to offer them a dedicated area to protest from during Royal Ascot and to ask that they use this rather than carrying out any activity that poses a threat to human and equine safety."