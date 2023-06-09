Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori, who has already won two Classics this year, will be aiming for more flying dismounts at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2023 Venue: Ascot Racecourse Dates: Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Frankie Dettori will replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Kingscote won the Derby on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old last season, but the colt was beaten on his first run since Epsom at Sandown.

Owner Saaed Suhail has snapped up Dettori, 52, for the ride on 21 June at his last Royal Ascot before retirement.

"He believes Frankie is unbeatable around Ascot and that is why," said Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond.

He told the Nick Luck Daily podcast: "It's no disgrace for Richard at all, I myself was jocked off Carroll House when he won the Arc."

Kingscote could be in opposition, with Desert Crown's stablemate Bay Bridge among his potential rivals.

Desert Crown is around the 2-1 favourite to provide another major win for Dettori, whose triumphs this season have already included two Classics - the 2,000 Guineas and the Oaks.