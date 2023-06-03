Close menu

Epsom Derby 2023: Auguste Rodin wins as Frankie Dettori denied farewell win on Arrest

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Breaking news

Ryan Moore won his third Derby by guiding Auguste Rodin to victory at Epsom as Frankie Dettori finished 10th on Arrest in his last ride in the race.

Auguste Rodin chased down outsider King of Steel to win by a length.

There was tight security at Epsom, with police having made 19 arrests prior to the race to prevent any protests.

White Birch was third with Artistic Star in fourth.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports