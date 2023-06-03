Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ryan Moore won his third Derby by guiding Auguste Rodin to victory at Epsom as Frankie Dettori finished 10th on Arrest in his last ride in the race.

Auguste Rodin chased down outsider King of Steel to win by a length.

There was tight security at Epsom, with police having made 19 arrests prior to the race to prevent any protests.

White Birch was third with Artistic Star in fourth.

More to follow.