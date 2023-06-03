Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Police will be aiming to stop any protests at the Derby

Surrey Police have arrested 19 people "in connection with planned criminal disruption" before the Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse on Saturday.

The Jockey Club won a High Court injunction last month to prevent animal rights protesters disrupting the event.

There was no disruption on Friday but Animal Rising had planned to delay or cause cancellation of Saturday's Derby.

Police said external-link "all were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance" and remain in custody.

Of the 19 arrests, 11 were made in the early hours of Saturday in Mitcham and Byfleet following warrants based on intelligence received, while a further eight people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped in Burgh Heath near the racecourse at 10:20.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival," said superintendent Michael Hodder.

"As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today's events.

"Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality."

The Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse will start at 13:30 BST with jockey Frankie Dettori among the favourites as he looks to continue his remarkable farewell season.

The race has been moved from its traditional 16:30 time slot to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final at 15:00.

In April, animal rights activists delayed the start of the Grand National by getting on to the track at Aintree.

Protesters also tried to disrupt the Scottish Grand National the following week.

Animal Rising spokesperson Nathan McGovern has previously said: "We are looking to continue the conversation that we started at the Grand National about our broken relationship with animals and nature.

"On the ground we are looking to cause the cancellation or severe delay of the event so that everyone in the country has this discussion."