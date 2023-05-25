Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Richard Kingscote won the 2022 Derby to Desert Crown to give trainer Sir Michael Stoute his sixth success in the race

The Betfred Derby 2023 Venue: Epsom Racecourse Dates: 2-3 June Coverage: Listen to race commentary on the Oaks at 16:30 BST on Friday and the Derby at 13:30 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 2023 Derby Festival takes place from 2-3 June with the 244th Derby on Saturday, 3 June at 13:30 BST.

The Derby moves from its traditional 16:30 time slot to avoid clashing with the FA Cup Final at 15:00.

The Classic race is run at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey over a distance of one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards and was won by Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in 2022.

There will be live radio coverage of the Derby on BBC Radio 5 Live.

What are racing's Classics?

One of the highlights of the Flat racing calendar, the Derby Festival features two of the five British Classic races, with the Oaks taking place on the opening day at 16:30 (radio commentary on Radio 5 Live).

The first two Classics of the season, the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, took place in May, while the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster will be run in September.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times BST)

Friday, 2 June - Ladies' Day

BBC coverage: Live commentary of the Oaks on BBC Radio 5 Live

14:00: British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes - 6F

14:35: Racehorse Lotto Handicap Stakes - 1M 113Y

15:10: Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1) - 1M 4F

15:45: Betfred Handicap Stakes - 1M 2F

16:30: Betfred Oaks (Group 1) - 1M 4F

17:15: Nyetimber Surrey Stakes - 7F

17:50: Winners Wear Cavani Handicap Stakes - 7F

Saturday, 3 June - Derby Day

BBC coverage: Live commentary of the Derby on BBC Radio 5 Live

12:50: Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3) - 1M 113Y

13:30: Betfred Derby (Group 1) - 1M 4Y

14:10: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3) - 1M 113Y

14:45: Aston Martin 3 Year Old 'Dash' Handicap Stakes - 5F

15:20: Aston Martin 'Dash' Handicap Stakes - 5F

15:55: Betfred Lestor Piggott Handicap Stakes - 1M 2F

16:30: Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes - 1M 4F

17:05: JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes - 6F

What about any possible animal rights protests?

The Jockey Club has applied for a High Court injunction to prevent animal rights protestors disrupting the festival.

The racecourse owner says the Animal Rising group has made it "explicitly clear" it intends to breach security.

The injunction would prohibit individuals from entering the track and disrupting races.

In April, animal rights activists delayed the start of the Grand National by getting on to the track at Aintree.