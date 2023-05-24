Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Blackmore was leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021

Jockey Rachael Blackmore has been given a five-day ban for a controversial ride, having initially been cleared of breaching the rules.

She was found to have mistaken the winning post a circuit too early at Kilbeggan on 12 May after an Irish Horseracing Board (IHRB) investigation.

Raceday stewards initially did not sanction the trailblazing 33-year-old.

Her mount Lady Rita went clear with a circuit left before eventually finishing fourth.

Irish rider Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National when triumphing aboard Minella Times in 2021.

She denied a misjudgement at Kilbeggan, saying she sent her horse to the front as she wanted to ensure a strong gallop, before easing the mare down in passing the winning post for the first time as her mount "became lairy".

The Kilbeggan stewards said they were not entirely convinced with Blackmore's explanation, but could not be certain that her misjudgement, if any, caused her to fail to obtain the best possible placing.

The IHRB announced their investigation the following day and have found she was in breach of Rule 212A(iv).

The rule states: "Any rider who fails to obtain their best possible placing as a result of negligent misjudgement (including a misjudgement of the winning post or the number of circuits, easing their mount without good reason or stopping riding) shall be guilty of an offence under this sub-rule."

Blackmore also had to forfeit her riding fee.