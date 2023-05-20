Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Modern Games won by a length and a half at Newbury

Winning jockey William Buick was bitten by runner-up Chindit as Modern Games stormed to victory in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The 3-1 favourite passed Chindit with half a furlong to go, but Buick's left hand was cut as his rival snapped.

"He got my hand. I definitely noticed it," said Buick.

Modern Games was adding to his French 2,000 Guineas and two Breeders' Cup wins for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

"They had a real tussle but this horse is a real superstar," said Buick.

"He's so consistent and is a joy to have anything to do with. He's there whenever you need him and he's done it now in England, in France and America a couple of times. He's a top-class miler."

The 22-1 chance Chindit was long-time leader but took exception to being overtaken by Modern Games, baring his teeth and nipping at the champion jockey.

Berkshire Shadow (33-1) was third with Frankie Dettori's mount Laurel back in 10th place.

Dettori, riding in his final season, claimed a last-gasp win earlier on Haskoy, trained by Ralph Beckett, in the Al Rayyan Stakes.

Bertinelli, under Ryan Moore, landed the London Gold Cup for Aidan O'Brien.