Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Arrest travelled wide and never looked in danger at Chester

Frankie Dettori's hopes of a Derby triumph in his farewell season were boosted as he won the Chester Vase aboard Arrest.

The 10-11 favourite, trained by John and Thady Gosden, won by six and a half lengths from Adelaide River.

"He won very easily, although it's hard to judge horses on this (soft) ground," said the 52-year-old Italian jockey, who will retire later this year.

Savethelastdance (8-11 favourite) won the Cheshire Oaks by 22 lengths.

The going turned to soft after heavy rain and Paul Smith, part of the Coolmore team which owns the Galileo filly, rated 6-4 favourite for next month's Oaks at Epsom, may be suited by faster ground.

It was a record eighth Cheshire Oaks win for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who moves one ahead of Barry Hills.

O'Brien's Adelaide River was no match for Arrest, who is now around 4-1 favourite for the Derby at Epsom on 3 June.

Dettori was winning again on a Frankel colt for owners Juddmonte following his 2,000 Guineas victory aboard Chaldean on Saturday and in what could be his final Chester ride.

"For my last ride at Chester to win is great and at least I can dream a little bit of a Derby ride," he added.

John Gosden suggested Arrest will be aimed at the Derby, but might not want the ground to be too fast.

"The ease of the victory surprised me. We'll leave all options open for Epsom," said Gosden.

He added that Dubai Mile, who beat Arrest at Saint-Cloud in France in October, had produced "the best Derby trial" when finishing fifth in the Guineas.