Richard Kingscote gave Sir Michael Stoute his sixth Derby winner with Desert Crown last year

Ten-time champion trainer Sir Michael Stoute is to be inducted into British racing's hall of fame.

The 77-year-old has saddled more than 4,000 winners, with his six Derby winners at Epsom including Shergar in 1981 and Desert Crown last year.

Derby-winning racehorse Sea The Stars will be inducted along with Barbados-born Stoute at next weekend's Qipco Guineas meeting at Newmarket.

"I think his patience is second to none," said jockey Richard Kingscote.

"That's likely why his horses improve as much as they do and it works."

Stoute also trained Estimate to win the Gold Cup for the Queen 10 years ago, one of a record 82 winners at Royal Ascot.

The hall of fame recognises the human and equine modern greats of the sport.

Sea The Stars, trained by John Oxx, won the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2009.