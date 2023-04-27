Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Joint-favourite Klassical Dream held off stiff competition at Punchestown

Willie Mullins' dominance in the Champion Stayers Hurdle continued as Klassical Dream became only the third horse to win the Punchestown contest three or more times.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Klassical Dream added to victories in 2021 and 2022.

"Paul was so cool on him, it was a masterclass in riding again," said Mullins.

Asterion Forlonge was second, with Sire Du Berlais, who won at Cheltenham when Klassical Dream finished ninth, third.

Klassical Dream now needs just one more to emulate Quevega, also trained by Mullins and winner of the race four times between 2010 and 2013.

Mullins added: "He was out the back and the minute he got a bit of daylight he locked on and I thought, 'wow this is it'.

"I think we'll bring him to Auteuil again. We had a good time there last year [in finishing second] and a weekend in Paris is never a bad thing.

"Asterion Forlonge ran a cracker and stayed on great at the end. I think hurdling is just too fast for Monkfish, he wants slower ground and bigger fences to maximise jumping."

There was little change in the order for the most part as Summerville Boy led the field from the start, with Townend and Klassical Dream content to sit towards the rear.

Sire Du Berlais moved closer after four out and, sensing an opportunity to seal a unique Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown treble, Mark Walsh sent Gordon Elliott's evergreen 11-year-old for home rounding the final bend.

There were three in a line jumping the final flight as Klassical Dream, Asterion Forlonge and Sire Du Berlais all left the ground in unison.

But on landing, it was the Closutton hat-trick seeker who edged his way to the front and held off his rivals to come home half a length to the good from Asterion Forlonge, with Sire Du Berlais a neck away.