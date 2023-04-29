Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kitty's Light (right) won by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Moroder

Kitty's Light won the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown - just a week after landing the Scottish Grand National for Welsh trainer Christian Williams.

The 11-4 favourite, ridden by Jack Tudor, beat Moroder, with Revels Hill third and The Goffer fourth.

Kitty's Light is the first horse since Hot Weld in 2007 to complete the Ayr-Sandown double.

"It's very special," said Williams, whose young daughter Betsy was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.

"We knew it was a big ask, but we knew he was capable."

Kitty's Light, who also won the Eider Chase at Newcastle earlier in the season, had previously finished second and third in Sandown's big race.

Earlier, 8-13 favourite Jonbon, ridden by Aidan Coleman for trainer Nicky Henderson, won the Celebration Chase on the final day of the British jump racing season.

After Jonbon beat Captain Guinness, Henderson suggested the winner would be back at Sandown next season for the Tingle Creek Chase.

He is about a 10-1 chance for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Brian Hughes was crowned champion jump jockey for the third time, while Paul Nicholls picked up his 14th trainers' championship.

Nicholls is now one away from matching the record of 15-time champion trainer Martin Pipe.