Desert Crown won the 2022 Epsom Derby under Richard Kingscote

The Epsom Derby is set to start earlier than planned on Saturday, 3 June to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final.

The premier Classic was due to be run at 16:30 BST but will instead start at 13:30, the Jockey Club announced on Wednesday.

The Derby, one of the highlights of the racing calendar, has been run at 16:30 on all but one occasion since 2015.

Manchester City and Manchester United will kick-off at 15:00 in Wembley's cup final.

The FA Cup final was expected to kick off between 16:45 and 17:00 but has been brought forward to 15:00 with the derby match categorised as high risk by London's Metropolitan Police, who objected to the later kick-off times on security grounds.