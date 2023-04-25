Energumene leads stablemate Chacun Pour Soi in the run-in of the Champion Chase

Energumene has completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown double for the second year running by winning the Champion Chase at the Irish festival.

Chacun Pour Soi pushed Energumene, in the blue colours of Brighton owner Tony Bloom, all the way but the pre-race favourite held on to claim victory.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Energumene allowed 11-year-old stablemate Chacun into the lead over the final fence.

However the Willie Mullins-backed horse hit back to win a thrilling finale.

Having successfully defended his crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month, Energumene was the 2-7 favourite to also make it back-to-back wins in this two-mile Grade One.

Chacun Pour Soi, who won the race in 2021, is now very much in the twilight of his career at the age of 11 and recent efforts over a variety of trips had suggested his best days were behind him.

But the veteran proved there is life in him yet with a spirited display before eventually falling just short of a famous win.

Trainer Mullins fielded four of the five runners in all and the race was his for the taking after Henry de Bromhead's front-running mare Magic Daze gave way long before the home turn.

Energumene, who had not entirely convinced in the jumping department, travelled smoothly into the straight under Townend, but so did Chacun Pour Soi in the hands of Danny Mullins and the older horse had poked his nose by the time both horses landed after jumping the final fence.

Energumene, though, dug deep when he needed to, getting up in the closing stages to prevail by three-quarters of a length and secure a sixth Grade One win.

Mullins said: "He normally wins his races with class, but today he had to get down and fight it out. He answered every call from Paul and showed his grit.

"Paul really pulled that race out of the fire and that's the difference between a good jockey and a great jockey.

"You can see probably the end of the season getting to him. Paul said he wasn't as sharp as his last run at Cheltenham and he missed two fences, which isn't like him.

"I was delighted with Chacun Pour Soi. We had been trying different distances and it wasn't working so we said today we'd come back to two miles.

"We'll see what we do with him now and have a word with Rich (Ricci, owner)."

Townend added: "I know how good Chacun can be around here, so when he appeared I was worried. I thought it was going to come to the jump at the last and Danny seemed to get away from it a bit better than me.

"Chacun's last furlong has always kind of been his slowest, though, so I had confidence in this lad getting him once Danny hadn't gone on me."