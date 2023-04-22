Scottish Grand National 2023: Favourite Kitty's Light wins at 4-1
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Pre-race favourite Kitty's Light burst clear of the field despite a poor clearance over the last fence to win the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.
The showpiece started on time despite a late attempt to disrupt the race by a small number of protestors.
Jockey Jack Tudor brought home the 4-1 Welsh-trained horse, who was runner-up last year, ahead of Scotland's Cooper's Cross (25-1) in second.
Flash De Touzaine was third at 40-1, while Threeunderthrufive was fourth.
Tudor dedicated the win to trainer Christian Williams, whose five-year-old daughter Betsy was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.
"This means an awful lot to Christian - his little girl's really unwell," he said. "It has been a massive lift to him more than anyone. It means a lot this one."
Williams was understandably emotional after the race, saying: "It's brilliant. He's a very important horse. We've a big battle on at home with my daughter, but this is great and will cheer everyone up.
"I'm lucky to have the staff I've got, and the family. It's a great tonic to the children watching at home and I'm looking forward to getting back tonight and seeing them all."
Seven-year-old Kitty's Light was well backed to triumph over the four-mile course and its 25 fences despite what Tudor described as the horse's obvious limitations.
He said: "He's very different. He's small, he's Flat-bred, he's not a brilliant jumper, but he's just trained to the absolute limit."
More to follow.
