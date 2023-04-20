Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Indestructible won by a length and a quarter at Newmarket

Indestructible won the Craven Stakes at Newmarket to seal a double in Classic trials for football adviser Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing team.

Running for trainer Karl Burke, after a switch from Michael O'Callaghan, the 8-1 shot won under Kevin Stott.

Indestructible, who had The Foxes in second, is around a 14-1 shot for next month's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Mammas Girl - also ridden by Stott for Amo - won the Nell Gwyn Stakes on Monday.

The filly, trained by Richard Hannon, is a 7-1 chance for the 1,000 Guineas back at Newmarket.

Joorabchian has advised footballers including Carlos Tevez and Philippe Coutinho.

His Amo Racing operation has become an increasing force in horse racing, with seven winners from their past 14 runners.