Grand National 2023: Corach Rambler wins at Aintree after protest delay

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Aintree

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Corach Rambler won the Grand National at Aintree after the start was delayed by protesters getting on to the track.

More to follow

