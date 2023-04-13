Close menu

Grand National meeting: Constitution Hill & Shishkin triumph at Aintree

From the section Horse Racing

Constitution Hill claimed a comfortable win in the Aintree Hurdle on the opening day of the Grand National meeting.

The Champion Hurdle victor, who went off as 2-15 favourite, led from start to finish and was never challenged.

It was a seventh win out of seven under rules for the six-year-old, who is one of the stars of the sport.

Earlier, Shishkin, also trained by Nicky Henderson, swooped late to win the Aintree Bowl.

