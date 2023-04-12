Close menu

Grand National: Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler among runners as Aintree line-up named

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Randox Grand National 2023
Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

A maximum field of 40 runners has been declared for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats, runner-up Any Second Now and third-placed Delta Work are all set to line up.

There were no withdrawals at Thursday's declaration stage, with 27 of the 40 runners trained in Ireland.

Corach Rambler is favourite for the big race, while Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas miss the cut.

