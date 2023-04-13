Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Runners, riders, trainers and form - all the key details you need to know for Saturday's big race at Aintree.

(Racecard number, horse, trainer, jockey, recent form, age, weight carried [ie 11st 12lb is top weight]. Form: F - Fell, P - Pulled up, U - Unseated rider.)

Verdict: Cases can be made for plenty of runners, with Vanillier and Le Milos preferred, and Noble Yeats likely to run well again.

1 Vanillier 2 Le Milos 3 The Big Dog 4 Noble Yeats

1. ANY SECOND NOW

Trainer: Ted Walsh (IRE) Jockey: Mark Walsh

Form: 12-241 Age: 11 Weight: 11-12

Third in 2021, second last year, can he go one better? Clearly suited to the race though carries 4lb more than his previous attempt. His loquacious trainer, who won with Papillon in 2000, said he was "absolutely shocked" to be allocated top weight. Might have to settle for the podium again rather than pole position.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 12-1

2. NOBLE YEATS

Trainer: Emmet Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Sean Bowen

Form: -P1134 Age: 8 Weight: 11-12

Triumphed last year in Sam Waley-Cohen's final ride and Welsh jockey Sean Bowen has taken over. Will be much shorter this time than his 50-1 winning odds in 2022. Could be improving, winning well at Aintree in December before staying on to claim fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Only question mark is a significant one. Will the 15lb extra weight scupper his chances?

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 8-1

3. GALVIN

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Davy Russell

Form: -61462 Age: 9 Weight: 11-11

Won National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in 2021, fourth in following season's Gold Cup and second to stablemate Delta Work in Cross Country Chase last month. Would suit if ground dries. Owned by potato firm chief Ronnie Bartlett, who has been chipping away after Rathvinden was third in 2019. Set to be the final ride for Davy Russell, who won twice with Tiger Roll and temporarily came out of retirement when stable jockey Jack Kennedy broke his leg

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 8-1

4. FURY ROAD

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill

Form: -31336 Age: 9 Weight: 11-06

Held by both Capodanno and Lifetime Ambition at Punchestown last April. Third in Irish Gold Cup before sixth in Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Stepping up to this kind of trip for the first time, and the extra distance will need to suit for Fury Road to pack a punch. Trainer seeking fourth win after Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018, 2019).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

5. THE BIG DOG

Trainer: Peter Fahey (IRE) Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Form: 6-113F Age: 10 Weight: 11-05

Proved a hot dog when winning the Munster National and Troytown Chase earlier in the season. Also finished third in the Welsh National under top weight, but fell when going well in the Irish Gold Cup. Reportedly jumped well in a racecourse schooling session since. A nice tale for owners Colin and Damien Kelly, whose father John died shortly after The Big Dog's first win.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 20-1

6. CAPODANNO

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Danny Mullins

Form: 2U4-13 Age: 7 Weight: 11-05

Bidding to emulate Noble Yeats, who last year was the first horse aged seven - since Bogskar in 1940 - to win the National. Had Lifetime Ambition back in second when winning Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown. Another representative for owner JP McManus, who triumphed with Don't Push It 13 years ago, while trainer has saddled 44 runners, with five placed, in the race since his sole victory with Hedgehunter (2005).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 22-1

7. DELTA WORK

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Form: 3-1361 Age: 10 Weight: 11-04

Third last year when carrying 5lb less weight, although was beaten a fair way. Showed wellbeing by winning Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham for second year running, defeating stablemate Galvin. Took the Irish Gold Cup and was fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup three years ago. Classy but work to do if looking for better than 12 months ago.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 10-1

8. SAM BROWN

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball Jockey: Johnny Burke

Form: 1-35P5 Age: 10 Weight: 11-04

Supporters will hope he does not stop, as in the words of his singer namesake's famous tune. Convincing winner of a shorter handicap chase at this meeting 12 months ago. Previous five victories came on soft or heavy ground. Decent third on seasonal return to subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame, but heavily beaten by winner Noble Yeats at Aintree in December. Last horse aged 11 to win was Pineau De Re in 2014.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

9. LIFETIME AMBITION

Trainer: Jessica Harrington (IRE) Jockey: Sean O'Keefe

Form: 242343 Age: 8 Weight: 11-03

Most recent runs have come over shorter trip and this longer distance may prove more suitable. Collared by The Big Dog in the Troytown Chase in November. Would be few more popular winners within racing than for the respected trainer, who has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She saddled Magic Of Light to finish second in 2019. Four of the last seven winners have been aged eight.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 33-1

10. CAREFULLY SELECTED

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Form: 1U/014 Age: 11 Weight: 11-01

Trainer, who is recovering from hip replacement surgery, has several runners so be careful about which you select. Says this one has "a good each-way chance". Won the Thyestes Chase in only his second race since being sidelined for the best part of three years. Fourth in Bobbyjo Chase in last race and needs to be better here. Best form has come on soft or heavy ground so any rain would be appreciated.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

11. COKO BEACH

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: 8-9441 Age: 11 Weight: 11-00

Finished eighth in the race last year and was seventh in the Irish version 12 months earlier. Stamina seemed to give out on both occasions, but win in Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month offered greater encouragement. Only three grey horses have won the National - Neptune Collonges in 2012 was the first since Nicolaus Silver 51 years earlier.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 20-1

12. LONGHOUSE POET

Trainer: Martin Brassil (IRE) Jockey: JJ Slevin

Form: -P16U1 Age: 11 Weight: 11-00

Was poetry in motion for a long way last year before a couple of mistakes and weakening to finish sixth. Less weight this time and more patient tactics could be in his favour, albeit younger horses have taken the most recent editions. Warmed up with victory at Down Royal last month. Trainer won race with Numbersixvalverde in 2006.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

13. GAILLARD DU MESNIL

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: 3-2131 Age: 7 Weight: 11-00

Grey won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after Mahler Mission was a faller. Third in the Irish Grand National last year, trainer said he looked "tailor-made" for the Aintree race when the weights were announced in February. Third to stablemate Capodanno at Naas last season although better weighted by comparison here. Jockey and trainer won 2023 Irish National on Monday with I Am Maximus.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 12-1

14. DARASSO

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien (IRE) Jockey: Luke Dempsey

Form: 233154 Age: 10 Weight: 10-13

Runner-up in the Galway Plate last summer, one of nine runs in the last 12 months. Third in the Kerry National and beat Escaria Ten at Thurles. Trainer is a former top flat jockey who has pulled off several big-race victories as a trainer. He is only 29 but has already won the Melbourne Cup twice along with the St Leger, Irish Derby and Irish Gold Cup.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 66-1

15. LE MILOS

Trainer: Dan Skelton Jockey: Harry Skelton

Form: 14-112 Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

Among the leading British-trained contenders in a field dominated by Irish runners. Born on 14 April, 2015. Don't expect a birthday hangover as boasts smart form including win in Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, where Corach Rambler was sixth, although his rival is better off at the weights here. Jockey rides for trainer brother - they are sons of Olympic equestrian gold medallist Nick Skelton.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 14-1

16. ESCARIA TEN

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Form: 29-27P Age: 9 Weight: 10-10

Looked in contention three fences from home last year before dropping away and finishing ninth. Had tired in the Irish Grand National the previous year, so ability to see out this trip is far from certain. Pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival last month and trainer looks to have more obvious candidates. Runs for owner Max McNeill, who is a fervent Blackburn Rovers fan.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 80-1

17. THE BIG BREAKAWAY

Trainer: Joe Tizzard Jockey: Brendan Powell

Form: 3P-22P Age: 8 Weight: 10-10

Ran two crackers off top weight earlier in the season - first when narrowly beaten at Haydock and then runner-up in the Welsh National. Trainer saddled Fiddlerontheroof to finish fifth in the National last year and says his runner has the jumping and stamina to be a contender. Disappointing last run when pulled up in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 25-1

18. CAPE GENTLEMAN

Trainer: John Hanlon Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Form: 92F304 Age: 7 Weight: 10-08

Formerly trained by Emmet Mullins, won the Irish Cesarewitch on the flat in 2020. Bought by American Pierre Manigault, whose great-grandfather, Stephen Sanford won the Grand National with Sergeant Murphy in 1923, and he wanted a runner to mark the centenary. Victory might be unlikely but would spark lively celebrations from trainer, nicknamed 'Shark'. He took his US Grand National winner Hewick to the local pub for a sip of Guinness after that triumph.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 100-1

19. ROI MAGE

Trainer: Patrick Griffin (IRE) Jockey: Felix de Giles

Form: 7-33F2 Age: 11 Weight: 10-08

Could it be a case of second time lucky after missing the cut for the race by just one in 2022? Form of his close second to Longhouse Poet at Down Royal last month reads well - he is 11lb better off at the weights for this. Recovered from a bad cut after a fall at Cheltenham in January. Runs for the same owners as Auroras Encore, who won the National at 66-1 10 years ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

20. DIOL KER

Trainer: Noel Meade (IRE) Jockey: Kieren Buckley

Form: 0-9220 Age: 9 Weight: 10-08

Seven-times Irish champion trainer has saddled a runner in the race nine times, but only three have completed, with Road To Riches the best finish in sixth five years ago. Won last year's Leinster National before finishing 10th in Irish National where he was twice badly hampered. Three career wins have all come on heavy ground.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

21. A WAVE OF THE SEA

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien (IRE) Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald

Form: 64P03P Age: 7 Weight: 10-06

Trainer's runners merit a second look but this one's indifferent record means others more likely to cause waves. Twice pulled up and twice a faller over the last two seasons, although was a decent third at Leopardstown on his penultimate start. One of several horses carrying the green and gold colours of owner JP McManus.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 100-1

22. MINELLA TRUMP

Trainer: Donald McCain Jockey: Theo Gillard

Form: 121-17 Age: 9 Weight: 10-06

Might a horse called Trump for a trainer named Donald end up as leader? Returned in a hurdles race after winning eight of his last nine races over fences. Trainer triumphed with Ballabriggs in 2011, and is the son of Ginger McCain, who claimed four Grand National wins including a treble with Red Rum. The first victory for Rummy, who is buried by the Aintree winning post, came 50 years ago and Minella Trump will have strands of the Aintree legend's mane woven into his bridle.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

23. VANILLIER

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Form: -636F2 Age: 8 Weight: 10-06

The grey's odds crashed from 100-1 after being just held off by the classy Kemboy in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February. Fell for the first time on his previous run. Won Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two years ago. Has been schooled in the build-up by top former jockey Paul Carberry. Trainer is a former farrier and while this is no shoe-in, could well show many rivals a clean pair of heels.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 20-1

24. VELVET ELVIS

Trainer: Thomas Gibney (IRE) Jockey: Darragh O'Keefe

Form: -0PP12 Age: 7 Weight: 10-06

Was close to leaving rivals all shook up before fading to finish sixth in last year's Irish Grand National. Suspicious minds would have questioned his credentials after being pulled up twice earlier this season, but got rockin' and rollin' again with an impressive victory at Fairyhouse before finishing runner-up to Any Second Now at Navan.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

25. AIN'T THAT A SHAME

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Form: 20-241 Age: 9 Weight: 10-05

There seems to be a domino effect with these musical names for racehorses. Runner-up to The Big Dog in the Munster National earlier this season, and comfortable winner at Gowran Park last month. Less experienced than many in the field, and has to prove stamina but potentially on the upgrade. Victory for trainer, who won the National in 2021 when Rachael Blackmore made history aboard Minella Times, would be poignant after the death of his 13-year-old son Jack in a riding accident last year.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 8-1

26. CORACH RAMBLER

Trainer: Lucinda Russell Jockey: Derek Fox

Form: U1-541 Age: 9 Weight: 10-05

Favourite after taking Ultima Chase at Cheltenham last month for second year running. Fourth to Le Milos at Newbury in November but better off at the weights here. Syndicate of seven owners includes 21-year-old student Cameron Sword. Jockey returns from injury for race, just as he did when he and trainer triumphed with One For Arthur, only the second Scottish-trained victor. The 2017 winner died three weeks ago.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 6-1

27. ENJOY D'ALLEN

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Jockey: Simon Torrens

Form: 9-0006 Age: 9 Weight: 10-05

Was fancied to run well last year before stumbling and unseating his rider at the first fence, and has been dropped in the weights this time. Third in the 2021 Irish Grand National, but only ninth in the same race last year. One of several runners to carry the green and gold colours of JP McManus. Trainer is a former carpenter but might not need to build a cabinet for the National trophy just yet.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

28. MR INCREDIBLE

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Brian Hayes

Form: RP-B23 Age: 7 Weight: 10-04

Credible chance if in the mood. Finished third in the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham, having been second in Warwick's Classic Chase. Same age as last year's winner Noble Yeats - the first seven-year-old to win in 82 years. Trainer's son Patrick says he "ticks" all the right boxes but did refuse to race on one occasion and pulled himself up in his next outing two years ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

29. MISTER COFFEY

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Form: 20-223 Age: 8 Weight: 10-04

The six-times champion trainer is full of beans despite surprisingly poor record in race he has never won. Of 41 runners since Zongalero finished second for him in 1979, eight have fallen at the first. Mister Coffey was third in the National Hunt Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival. Yet to win a race over fences, although that didn't stop Rule The World seven years ago.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

30. CLOUDY GLEN

Trainer: Venetia Williams Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Form: 1P9-3P Age: 10 Weight: 10-04

Chance based on 2021 Ladbrokes Trophy win, although setbacks since and pulled up in two of his last four races. Trainer seeking second victory after 100-1 outsider Mon Mome's success 14 years ago. Carrying the colours of the late Preston North end owner Trevor Hemmings, who won the race three times with Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

31. HILL SIXTEEN

Trainer: Sandy Thomson Jockey: Ryan Mania

Form: 2U-370 Age: 10 Weight: 10-02

Part-owned by Dundee United director Jim Fyffe, who has a string of pubs in Scotland, and will be following their match at Motherwell on his phone from Aintree. Second in the Becher Chase over the National fences, beaten by a nose, in 2021, before finishing seventh in the same race a year later. Pulled up in last season's Welsh National and unseated his rider in the Scottish version. Gaelic games followers will know Hill 16 as the terraced area of Dublin's Croke Park stadium.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

32. GABBYS CROSS

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: Peter Carberry

Form: 515683 Age: 8 Weight: 10-02

Yet to demonstrate he will be suited by the stamina needed for this four-and-a-quarter mile test, although an interesting outsider if he does. Third in the Leinster National on last run. Trainer had winner in 2021 with Minella Times and the 100-1 runner-up Balko Des Flos. Rachael Blackmore has opted to ride stablemate Ain't That A Shame.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

33. RECITE A PRAYER

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Jack Foley

Form: 102300 Age: 8 Weight: 10-01

Without a prayer for many pundits but a combination of low weight, drying ground and champion Irish trainer could see him surprise a few. Ran well in a trio of regional Nationals this season - finishing first (Killarney), second (Kerry) and third (Cork). This will be tougher and was only 12th in the Becher Chase over the National fences in December. Distinctive colours, with a horse image, should be easy to spot.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

34. EVA'S OSKAR

Trainer: Tim Vaughan Jockey: Alan Johns

Form: -62164 Age: 9 Weight: 10-01

Bidding to become the first Welsh-trained winner of the Grand National since Kirkland in 1905. Victorious at Cheltenham earlier in the season and finished fourth off top weight in the stamina-sapping Eider Chase at Newcastle. Trainer has organised a minibus for 8am to take stable staff to Aintree on Saturday after they have mucked out and ridden horses at his stables near Cardiff.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 50-1

35. OUR POWER

Trainer: Sam Thomas Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Form: 135-11 Age: 8 Weight: 10-00

Another Welsh contender, this time for a trainer who survived a helicopter crash in November in which the horse's part-owner Dai Walters, the former owner of Ffos Las Racecourse, was seriously injured. His recovery will no doubt be aided by a big run from Our Power, who won the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 20-1

36. DUNBOYNE

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jack Tudor

Form: 6R1P24 Age: 8 Weight: 10-00

Named after an Irish town which is about 20 miles from the trainer's base in County Meath. Dunboyne has the same sire, Yeats, as last year's winner. Refused to race at Punchestown in November, won at Gowran Park six days later, then pulled up in next race. Beaten a short head by Carefully Selected in the Thyestes Chase before finishing third in the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 50-1

37. FRANCKY DU BERLAIS

Trainer: Peter Bowen Jockey: Ben Jones

Form: 20005R Age: 8 Weight: 09-08

Twice a winner of the Summer Plate at Market Rasen and has completed other races over the National fences three times, without looking like winning. Refused to jump the last when trailing in third in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month. Usually ridden by one of the Welsh trainer's sons, but Sean is on Noble Yeats and James is injured.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 100-1

38. FORTESCUE

Trainer: Henry Daly Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Form: U-44P5 Age: 9 Weight: 09-13

Unseated rider four fences from home in the National last year when seemingly beaten on ground which may have been too quick for him. Been given a chance by the handicapper, carrying 6lb less this time. Any rain would probably help. Fourth in the Becher Chase over the National fences in December, but then pulled up in the Welsh National.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

39. BACK ON THE LASH

Trainer: Martin Keighley Jockey: Adam Wedge

Form: -9231P Age: 9 Weight: 09-13

Win would spark quite a party. First runner in the Grand National for racing fan and former football manager Harry Redknapp, who is one of four owners. Twice a winner over the Cross Country fences at Cheltenham, a discipline which two-time Grand National victor Tiger Roll excelled at, though highly optimistic to expect him to emulate Tiger's Aintree exploits.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 33-1

40. BORN BY THE SEA

Trainer: Paul Gilligan (IRE) Jockey: Phillip Enright

Form: 353050 Age: 9 Weight: 09-10

The last to sneak into the line-up, which has a maximum of 40 runners, and looks out of his depth here. Has run in a mixture of flat and jump races, and has never fallen over fences but has just three wins from a total of 46 career outings. Fifth to Gabbys Cross earlier in the season and well beaten in four runs since.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 100-1