I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, was in fourth spot as he jumped the last but unleashed a late burst to clinch a first Irish Grand National triumph for the jockey

I Am Maximus earned victory for Willie Mullins in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse after Paul Townend's sensational late burst on the 8-1 shot.

Long-time leader Defi Bleu was still ahead at the last, but Townend's mount produced his charge to secure a first Irish National win for the jockey.

I Am Maximus' win was a second Mullins triumph in the Fairyhouse showpiece.

Gevrey, a 28-1 shot and ridden by Brian Hayes, was a length back in second, and the brave Defi Blue third also at 28-1.

Only six of the 27 runners finished the course after all the horses had jumped the opening circuit in the three mile and five furlong chase.

Mullins' only previous Irish National win came when Burrows Saint triumphed in 2019.

The trainer was not at Fairyhouse on Monday, though, as he recuperates following recent hip surgery.

Ridden patiently in among the field of 27, the JP McManus-owned gelding looked set to finish out of the placings - but came to the fore as contenders dropped away and he was ridden to get into contention over the penultimate fence.

Townend said: "It was looking unlikely for a long way. I just tried to get him back popping.

"He was too slow jumping down the inside. I wanted to keep horses outside of me but it cut me out of the race so I had to let him go left and bank on one at the last.

"You never write off one of Willie's, but it was certainly a lot harder work than it normally is riding for him!

"This is a very special race. It's huge to win this. You need so much luck. I finished second here a few years back (on Away We Go in 2013) and my record besides that wasn't great."