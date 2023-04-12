Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bravemansgame (right) was second to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame has been withdrawn from the Aintree Bowl on the first day of the Grand National meeting.

It follows an intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority. Last week it ordered a firm founded by the racehorse's former joint owner John Dance to cease operations.

Meanwhile, unbeaten champion hurdler Constitution Hill is hot favourite for the Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, while the line-up for Saturday's National will be confirmed from about 10:00 BST.

Bravemansgame, trained by Paul Nicholls, was due to compete under the sole ownership of Bryan Drew after Dance was removed as joint owner on Tuesday.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, one of three trading names for WealthTek LLP.

Last week the FCA said a 48-year-old man, who has not been named, was arrested by Northumbria Police after "serious regulatory and operational issues" came to light at WealthTek.

The British Horseracing Authority released a statement on Wednesday evening which read: "In light of new information, including a court order, provided to the BHA by the Financial Conduct Authority, Bravemansgame is no longer able to take part in the race and has been withdrawn.

"The BHA will continue to liaise with the FCA and other affected parties."

Five runners will now go to post for the race at 15:00 BST, including three who contested last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Lucinda Russell saddles Gold Cup faller Ahoy Senor, who will be ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes in the absence of his injured regular partner Derek Fox.

Gordon Elliott's Gold Cup third Conflated and Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard - last year's Gold Cup winner but pulled up this time around - travel from Ireland.

Henderson sends out Shishkin over three miles for the first time after his staying-on second in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Jamie Snowden's Ryanair fifth Ga Law is the other runner.

Constitution Hill won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham by nine lengths

Unbeaten champion hurdler Constitution Hill will seek a seventh consecutive victory when he lines up in the following Aintree Hurdle.

The mount of Nico de Boinville, races over a longer trip of more than two and a half miles before a possible switch to steeplechasing next season.

He has won his previous races by a total of 86 lengths and has been described as "the horse of a generation".

Stablemate and last year's winner Epatante is among five rivals at 15:35, alongside Zanahiyr, I Like To Move It, Sharjah and Sceau Royal.

Winged leader, Famous Clermont and Latenightpass are among entries for the Foxhunters' Chase.

It is the first race over the National obstacles at the three-day meeting, which culminates with the big race on Saturday.

Police say they will deal "robustly" with any disruption after animal rights activists threatened to sabotage the race by forming a human barricade across the course.

A maximum of 40 runners will line up for Saturday's Grand National at Aintree

Grand National line-up to be confirmed

Last year's winner Noble Yeats, runner-up Any Second Now and third-placed Delta Work are all set to line up in Saturday's Grand National.

The final field will be confirmed from 10:00 BST on Thursday, with a maximum of 40 runners allowed.

Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell - who won with One For Arthur in 2017 - has been ante-post favourite since winning the Ultima Chase for a second year running at Cheltenham last month and will bid to become only the third Scottish-trained winner of the National.

Thirty four of the remaining 50 entries are trained in Ireland, with the 40 highest-rated horses making the final field.

Delta Work is one of several intended runners for trainer Gordon Elliott, who also has Galvin, Fury Road and Coko Beach as he seeks a record-equalling fourth victory.

Our Power, Eva's Oskar and Francky Du Berlais will seek to become the only Welsh-trained winner after Kirkland in 1905.

Approximate odds:6-1 Corach Rambler, 8-1 Delta Work, Noble Yeats, 12-1 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14-1 Mr Incredible, Any Second Now, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 16-1 Capodanno, 20-1 Ain't That A Shame, Galvin, Our Power, Vanillier, 25-1 Bar