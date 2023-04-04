Russell (left) with jockey Derek Fox after One For Arthur won the 2017 Grand National

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell is delighted with favourite Corach Rambler's Grand National preparation.

The nine-year-old became the fourth back-to-back winner of the Cheltenham Festival's Handicap Chase in March.

Milnathort-based Russell, trainer of 2017 Aintree winner One For Arthur, is ex-jockey Peter Scudamore's partner.

"The prep is going really well. Since Cheltenham it was a matter of letting him recover - it's been sort of winding him up again to Aintree," said Russell.

"He is a very straightforward horse to deal with in one way, but in another way, 'Scu' rides him every day so I don't have total control over what work he does.

"But he is just coming to himself, he looks very fit and I am very pleased with his weight and stuff and it is just a case of getting him in the right mind space now."

One For Arthur, who galloped to success at Aintree in 2017 to provide Scotland with its second win in the race, died recently at the age of 14 after suffering colic.

"It is poignant. I always say that the wins are not just for the horse's own glory, but it is for everyone else around them. It would be lovely," Russell said.

"Arthur was funny, he really did become family and his owners are very good friends of ours now.

"Corach already is family because 'Scu' rides him all the time, but it is nice and it means so much to us.

"Arthur really put us on the map when he won, and I think that got the interest in racing from people [in Scotland] who weren't normally interested in the racing.

"I think that if Corach was to win it this year, it would certainly increase the attention we are getting in Scottish racing."

Some of the biggest names in racing have never won the Grand National but Russell has not considered the prospect of claiming it twice.

"Gosh, I haven't really thought about it," she said. "I always said it wouldn't change my life (winning the National) but it did change my life to start with.

"Crikey, can it change my life again? I don't know.

"I feel I am the figurehead but actually it is the people who sort of do it all. There is a lot of people behind so it is not really just for me, it is for everyone else."