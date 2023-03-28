Grand National: Entries & weights for 2023 race
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
|Randox Grand National 2022
|Date: Saturday 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app
All 57 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 15 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.
A full pinstickers' guide to all the runners and riders will be published on 13 April.
Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer
1) Any Second Now (IRE) 11 11-12 Ted Walsh IRE
2) Noble Yeats (IRE) 8 11-11 Emmet Mullins IRE
3) Galvin (IRE) 9 11-11 Gordon Elliott IRE
4) Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11-8 Venetia Williams
5) Envoi Allen (FR) 9 11-8 Henry de Bromhead IRE
6) Fury Road (IRE) 9 11-6 Gordon Elliott Ireland
7) The Big Dog (IRE) 10 11-5 Peter Fahey IRE
8) Capodanno (FR) 7 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE
9) Delta Work (FR) 10 11-4 Gordon Elliott IRE
10) Sam Brown 11 11-4 Anthony Honeyball
11) Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8 11-3 Jessica Harrington IRE
12) Carefully Selected (IRE) 11 11-1 Willie Mullins IRE
13) Coko Beach (FR) 8 11-0 Gordon Elliott IRE
14) Longhouse Poet (IRE) 9 11-0 Martin Brassil IRE
15) Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 11-0 Willie Mullins IRE
16) Darasso (FR) 10 10-13 Joseph O'Brien IRE
17) Le Milos 8 10-11 Dan Skelton
18) The Shunter (IRE) 10 10-11 Emmet Mullins IRE
19) Quick Wave (FR) 10 10 -11 Venetia Williams
20) Escaria Ten (FR) 9 10-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
21) The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8 10-10 Joe Tizzard
22) Cape Gentleman (IRE) 7 10-8 John Hanlon IRE
23) Roi Mage (FR) 11 10-8 Patrick Griffin IRE
24) Diol Ker (FR) 9 10-8 Noel Meade IRE
25) A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7 10-6 Joseph O'Brien IRE
26) Minella Trump (IRE) 9 10-6 Donald McCain
27) Vanillier (FR) 8 10-6 Gavin Cromwell IRE
28) Velvet Elvis (IRE) 7 10-6 Thomas Gibney IRE
29) Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 9 10-5 Henry de Bromhead IRE
30) Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 10-5 Lucinda Russell
31) Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 9 10-5 Ciaran Murphy IRE
32) Mr Incredible (IRE) 7 10-4 Willie Mullins IRE
33) Gin On Lime (FR) 7 10-4 Henry de Bromhead IRE
34) Mister Coffey (FR) 8 10-4 Nicky Henderson
35) Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10 10-4 Venetia Williams
36) Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 10-4 Gordon Elliott IRE
37) Hill Sixteen 10 10-2 Sandy Thomson
38) Gabbys Cross (IRE) 8 10-2 Henry de Bromhead IRE
39) Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8 10-1 Willie Mullins IRE
40) Eva's Oskar (IRE) 9 10-1 S Tim Vaughan
41) Our Power (IRE) 8 10-0 Sam Thomas
42) Dunboyne (IRE) 8 10-0 Gordon Elliott IRE
43) Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 10-0 Peter Bowen
44) Fortescue 9 9-13 Henry Daly
45) Back On The Lash 9 9-13 Martin Keighley
46) Defi Bleu (FR) 10 9-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
47) Gevrey (FR) 7 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
48) Punitive (IRE) 9 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
49) Milan Native (IRE) 10 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
50) Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 9-10 John Gilligan IRE
51) Fakiera (FR) 8 9-8 Gordon Elliott IRE
52) Darrens Hope (IRE) 9 9-8 Robert Murphy IRE
53) Mortal (IRE) 11 9-8 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE
54) Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 9-8 Willie Mullins IRE
55) Captain Cattistock 10 9-5 Fergal O'Brien,
56) Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 9-5 Evan Williams
57) Fantastikas (FR) 8 9-5 Nigel Twiston-Davies
The following 16 entries were scratched at the latest entry stage: Ashtown Lad, Chris's Dream, Cilaos Emery, Conflated, Death Duty, Farclas, Franco de Port, Ga Law, Glamorgan Duke, Happygolucly, Hewick, Lord Lariat, Pencilfulloflead, Rapper, Remastered, Threeunderthrufive.