Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French classic last year

Jockey Hollie Doyle is set to make her comeback after two months out because of injury at Newcastle on Friday.

She fractured and dislocated her elbow and ruptured two ligaments in a heavy fall at Wolverhampton in January.

Doyle rode 172 winners in 2021 to beat her own previous record for most wins in a calendar year by a female jockey.

"Can't wait to be back in the saddle, huge thanks to everyone at Oaksey House for the rehab over the last few months," she posted on Twitter. external-link

Oaksey House is a rehabilitation centre funded by the Injured Jockeys Fund and Doyle told BBC Hereford & Worcester earlier this month that it was crucial to time her return to action right "because I don't want to get knocked back a few pegs if something goes wrong".

She has also been booked to ride at The Lincoln meeting at Doncaster this weekend.