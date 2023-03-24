Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

One For Arthur won by four and a half lengths in 2017

Grand National winner One For Arthur has died at the age of 14 - six years after his victory at Aintree.

Trainer Lucinda Russell made the announcement on Twitter, describing him as "a horse of a lifetime".

"He made our dreams come true when winning the Aintree Grand National in 2017," she said.

"Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track and, in winning at Aintree, brought himself immortality. We will miss him."

One For Arthur, bred in Ireland by JP Dwan and owned by Deborah Thomson and Belinda McClung, became the second horse trained in Scotland to win the Grand National.

Starting at odds of 14/1 in a 40-runner field and ridden by Derek Fox, One For Arthur came from towards the rear of the field to move into contention three fences out.

Blaklion had opened up a clear advantage, but One For Arthur overtook the favourite approaching the final obstacle before winning by four and a half lengths.

He ran again in the 2019 Grand National, finishing in sixth place.