Major Dundee has not raced over four miles since April 2022, when finishing third at the Scottish Grand National at Ayr

Major Dundee built on a third-place finish in last year's Scottish Grand National by claiming victory in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Rex Dingle brought home the Alan King-trained 12-1 chance three lengths clear of Tile Tapper in second place.

The winner's stablemate Notachance, at 25-1, was 18 lengths back in third.

"It's great, everything went quite smoothly," Dingle told Sky Sports Racing, wearing the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, who died in 2021.

"Got into a nice rhythm and he made my job very easy. Very grateful to have the opportunity to ride him, especially in these famous colours as well."

The 11-2 favourite Guetapan Collonges was fourth with Iwilldoit fifth under top weight.

They lost ground in the final straight as Major Dundee moved through to take up the running, with Dingle's mount hitting the front over the last before holding off Chris Honour's gelding Tile Tapper (11-1).