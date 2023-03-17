Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The leading two horses jumped the final fence at Prestbury Park together

Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.

The 7-5 favourite gave jockey Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, who triumphed twice with Al Boum Photo, their third win in five years.

Conflated was third after Ahoy Senor and Hewick, who had both looked in contention at one stage, had falls.

It came down to a duel with Galopin Des Champs coming out on top up the hill to win by seven lengths.

"It wasn't clean sailing that is for sure," a delighted Townend told ITV Racing. "Everywhere I went I was running into trouble.

"But this is a proper, proper horse because he ran three different races and still won a Gold Cup.

"I was delighted to see it all going on in front of me. It gave me a chance to fill him up after making up a lot of ground.

"This race is just different. It brings winning to a different level."

Ahoy Senor had set the pace until his mistake six from home and Townend waited patiently on the Irish Gold Cup winner before moving into contention coming down the hill.

After pulling clear with Bravemansgame, both jumped the last strongly but the Paul Nicholls-trained King George winner just did not have the pace of the winner.

It gave Mullins his 94th Festival win and his sixth of the week.

"I am feeling great, feeling emotional. It is fantastic," he told Radio 5 Live.

"We had confidence in the horse but you don't realise how much pressure that puts on you until jumping the second last and you wonder will he stay or not and he stayed. But we are delighted."

