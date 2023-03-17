Close menu

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: Galopin Des Champs wins from Bravemansgame

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham

Paul Townend and Galopin Des Champs battles with Harry Cobden on Bravemansgame
The leading two horses jumped the final fence at Prestbury Park together

Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.

The 7-5 favourite gave jockey Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, who triumphed twice with Al Boum Photo, their third win in five years.

Ahoy Senor and Hewick had both looked in contention at one stage but suffered heavy falls, while Sounds Russian was brought down. Conflated finished third.

It came down to a duel, and Galopin Des Champs came out on top up the hill.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 16:07

    Such a class horse and an amazing ride from Townend. Pleased all horses and riders got home safe and sound :)

  • Comment posted by TyGwyn, today at 16:04

    Good winner and could be one of the greats given his young age. Mullins is a great. You won’t want to be a young trainer starting out in Ireland given the domination of the top 3 trainers!

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 15:56

    Top race, crowd sounded incredible as per usual ❤️

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 15:56

    National?

    • Reply posted by John M, today at 16:04

      John M replied:
      Hahaha too funny. Would have to give everything about 20lbs

  • Comment posted by MooBol, today at 15:55

    All 3 falling horses were up and fine afterwards.

    • Reply posted by marinda gallant, today at 16:10

      marinda gallant replied:
      That is the big thing. So long as all horses and riders get backsafe and sound

