From the section Horse Racing

The leading two horses jumped the final fence at Prestbury Park together

Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.

The 7-5 favourite gave jockey Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, who triumphed twice with Al Boum Photo, their third win in five years.

Ahoy Senor and Hewick had both looked in contention at one stage but suffered heavy falls, while Sounds Russian was brought down. Conflated finished third.

It came down to a duel, and Galopin Des Champs came out on top up the hill.

More to follow.