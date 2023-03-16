Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Blackmore and Envoi Allen won by two and three quarter lengths

Envoi Allen bounced back to his best to win the Ryanair Chase as jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead scored another big Cheltenham win.

Favourite Shishkin was runner-up after some awkward jumps while Blackmore had a smoother passage on the 13-2 winner.

Blackmore and De Bromhead took the Mares' Hurdle with Honeysuckle on Tuesday, six months after the trainer's son Jack died in a riding accident.

Meanwhile, 33-1 outsider Sire Du Berlais landed the Stayers' Hurdle.

Mark Walsh rode the winner for trainer Gordon Elliott, with favourite Teahupoo promoted to second and 40-1 shot Dashel Drasher demoted from second to third after a stewards' inquiry.

Shiskin beaten as Envoi Allen shines

Envoi Allen added to his Festival wins in the 2019 Champion Bumper and 2020 Ballymore Hurdle with victory here.

Much had happened in between, including the horse being transferred by owners Cheveley Park Stud from Gordon Elliott to De Bromhead.

He unseated his rider when sent off favourite for the Turners' Novices' Chase in 2021, and was third in the Champion Chase back at Cheltenham last year before disappointing in the King George VI Chase.

"I was hoping he would put his best foot forward and he duly did. We've tried to leave no stone unturned but whatever we are doing now seems to be working which is great," said De Bromhead.

It was a third win at Cheltenham this week for the trainer, who has five runners in the later Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices Hurdle named after his son.

"The number of people who have come over for Jack's race is amazing. Most of the people up there are my friends or my family," said the trainer.

Blackmore said: "It has been incredibly difficult but great to have them all here and they will have a fantastic day."

Shishkin had been diagnosed with a rare bone condition when pulled up in last year's Champion Chase but won at Ascot last time out.

He made a shuddering mistake three from home before rallying to finish second, ahead of Hitman, and is now likely to be stepped up to a three-mile trip at Aintree next month.

Envoi Allen's victory saw support in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup for Blackmore and De Bromhead's 2022 winner A Plus Tard.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup 12 months ago and A Plus Tard was halved in price to 7-2 for a repeat triumph.