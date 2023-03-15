Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 14-17 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30

Energumene retained his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant 10-length win.

Paul Townend never looked fazed on the 6-5 favourite, who gave trainer Willie Mullins his 92nd Festival victory.

One punter was celebrating a big result after staking £400,000 on the horse to win £580,000.

Captain Guinness was second to Energumene, who carries the blue and white colours of Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom.

There was another 24 lengths back to Greaneteen in third, while Editeur Du Gite led before fading into fourth and Edwardstone was a distant fifth.

