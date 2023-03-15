Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paul Townend has claimed back-to-back Champion Chase wins on Energumene

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 14-17 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Energumene retained his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant 10-length win.

Paul Townend never looked fazed on the 6-5 favourite, who gave trainer Willie Mullins his 92nd Festival victory.

Captain Guinness was second to Energumene, who carries the blue and white colours of Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom.

Bloom was thought to be the punter who staked £400,000 on the horse to make a profit of £580,000.

"He has done me proud. He ran a magnificent race and totally deserved to win. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing horse. He didn't run at his best last time out but has shown his class today," said Bloom, who admitted to "having a few quid on".

"We have a huge game against Crystal Palace tonight so I will focus on that now ahead of Grimsby in the FA Cup this weekend."

Energumene had only finished third to Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone at Cheltenham in January, but there was no danger of a repeat as the 2022 winner put in a flawless display.

"He was perfect everywhere. He jumped brilliant. You don't win champion races in that manner normally. He's a pleasure to ride," said Townend.

There was another 24 lengths back to Greaneteen in third, while Editeur Du Gite led before fading into fourth and Edwardstone was a distant fifth.

Mullins had earlier claimed a 1-2-3 in the opening Ballymore Novices' Hurdle as Impaire Et Passe (5-2) won by six and a half lengths under Townend from runner-up Gaelic Warrior and third-placed Champ Kiely.

The Real Whacker loves Cheltenham and, in his fourth race at the course, took his third victory - in the Brown Advisory Novices' Steeplechase.

Sam Twiston Davies just held on by a short head aboard the 8-1 chance from Gerri Colombe.

Winning trainer Paddy Neville had considered running his seven-year-old in Friday's Gold Cup and he is a 20-1 shot for next year's big race.

Langer Dan, ridden by Harry Skelton for his trainer brother Dan, landed the Coral Cup in a thrilling finish.

The 9-1 winner, who had been brought down when favourite for last year's Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, prevailed by a head from An Epic Song, with Camprond third and Scaramanga in fourth.