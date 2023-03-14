Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 14-17 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Constitution Hill produced a memorable performance to win the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 4-11 favourite, ridden by Nico de Boinville for trainer Nicky Henderson, triumphed by nine lengths from runner-up State Man.

It was a fifth consecutive victory for the unbeaten gelding.

"That is only the sixth race of his life but this horse is going to extraordinary levels, and we are lucky to be custodians," said Henderson.

"That would bring tears to most eyes. He is pretty unique."

Constitution Hill always travelled prominently, cruised into the lead and powered up the hill in impressive style.

The six-year-old had won his previous five races, including last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, by an aggregate of 77 lengths, leading to suggestions he could be developing into one of the greats.

And he lived up to the hype with a foot-perfect display on the biggest stage.

"He had loads left, he's an exceptional horse, a superstar," said De Boinville.

The meeting began on soft ground with the traditional Cheltenham roar from a 70,000 crowd which greets the start of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

And the noise ramped up even further as 9-2 chance Marine Nationale led home an Irish clean sweep from favourite Facile Vega and Diverge. The first eight home were trained in Ireland.

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan was winning on only his second Festival ride for trainer and owner Barry Connell.

El Fabiolo brought trainer Willie Mullins his 89th career victory at the meeting when landing the Arkle Chase from Jonbon.

The winner's stablemate and long-time leader Dysart Dynamo suffered a bad late fall but to cheers from the crowd, he eventually got to his feet and was led away.

Corach Rambler took the Ultima Handicap Chase for the second year running for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell.

Derek Fox prevailed on the 6-1 joint favourite by a neck from Fastorslow and the winner now looks set for next month's Grand National at Aintree.