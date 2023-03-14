Close menu

Cheltenham Festival 2023: Constitution Hill wins Champion Hurdle

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racingcomments22

Cheltenham Festival 2023
Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 14-17 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Constitution Hill produced a memorable performance to win the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 4-11 favourite, ridden by Nico de Boinville for trainer Nicky Henderson, triumphed by nine lengths from runner-up State Man.

It was a fifth consecutive victory for the unbeaten gelding.

"That is only the sixth race of his life but this horse is going to extraordinary levels, and we are lucky to be custodians," said Henderson.

"That would bring tears to most eyes. He is pretty unique."

Constitution Hill always travelled prominently, cruised into the lead and powered up the hill in impressive style.

The six-year-old had won his previous five races, including last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, by an aggregate of 77 lengths, leading to suggestions he could be developing into one of the greats.

And he lived up to the hype with a foot-perfect display on the biggest stage.

"He had loads left, he's an exceptional horse, a superstar," said De Boinville.

The meeting began on soft ground with the traditional Cheltenham roar from a 70,000 crowd which greets the start of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

And the noise ramped up even further as 9-2 chance Marine Nationale led home an Irish clean sweep from favourite Facile Vega and Diverge. The first eight home were trained in Ireland.

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan was winning on only his second Festival ride for trainer and owner Barry Connell.

El Fabiolo brought trainer Willie Mullins his 89th career victory at the meeting when landing the Arkle Chase from Jonbon.

The winner's stablemate and long-time leader Dysart Dynamo suffered a bad late fall but to cheers from the crowd, he eventually got to his feet and was led away.

Corach Rambler took the Ultima Handicap Chase for the second year running for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell.

Derek Fox prevailed on the 6-1 joint favourite by a neck from Fastorslow and the winner now looks set for next month's Grand National at Aintree.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 16:09

    About time that you started reopening the HYS comment section.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:13

      twinprime replied:
      Gosh, I wonder why it has been closed on all News and Sports articles this week. Can't figure out why.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 16:08

    That horse could be rated 178-80 after that performamce, but not the best hurdler ever (yet). No horse will ever equal Arkle, just like there will never be another Don Bradman.

  • Comment posted by Sultan of swing, today at 16:04

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by tonyandjune, today at 16:06

      tonyandjune replied:
      👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by giles, today at 16:02

    Best NH racehorse since Arkle himself.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:58

    He is a horse of a lifetime. He could be the greatest of all time. He is that good

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:57

    Constipation Pill. 🤣

  • Comment posted by PatriotsArsenalRedsox, today at 15:54

    is that the highest rated horse in history now?

    It made State Man look ordinary

    #Cheltenham

    • Reply posted by giles, today at 16:03

      giles replied:
      Arkle

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:53

    Quite a remarkable performance … ridiculously easy … never seen it done that simply in a Champion Hurdle and I’ve seen some good uns … monster of a horse

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 15:51

    The Erling Haaland of the horse racing world

  • Comment posted by daveM, today at 15:50

    Awesome

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 15:48

    That’s not a horse it’s a machine, wonderful to watch.

    • Reply posted by Edith V, today at 15:53

      Edith V replied:
      It is a horse.

