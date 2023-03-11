Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Iceo was second on his handicap debut at Sandown in January, again ridden by Harry Cobden

Iceo came through to lead at the final hurdle as the 5-1 favourite won the Imperial Cup at Sandown in fine style.

Knickerbockerglory, a 25-1 shot, led after clearing the penultimate jump but, despite heavy going, Harry Cobden led Iceo into the lead before the last.

The Paul Nicholls horse then eased clear to win by almost four lengths, with Playful Saint (13-2) in third.

That rounded off an impressive display by the four-year-old before next week's Cheltenham Festival.

The French recruit finished second on his handicap debut at Sandown in January, his first appearance in 11 months.

"I probably got there too soon but he's a keen horse," Cobden told ITV Racing. "You've got to drop him in and weave your way through.

"Fair play to the boss. He said after he finished second last time he came here that he wouldn't be far away, and he was spot on."