Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Eldorado Allen, trained by Joe Tizzard in Dorset, is in good form ahead of the Gold Cup

Trainer Joe Tizzard says recent dry weather has been causing issues ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Tizzard is taking a team of horses, including Gold Cup hopeful Eldorado Allen, to the four-day festival starting on Tuesday, 14 March.

"It's been really dry for months; there's not much soft ground," Tizzard told BBC Sport.

"We haven't been able to get into a rhythm and plan training runs where the ground hasn't been an issue."

"We are having to worry about good-to-firm ground this early on in the year - it's unheard of," he added.

Tizzard, who trains horses out of Milborne Port Stable in North Dorset, is confident the Cheltenham course will be pristine for his runners when racing begins.

But he admits some help from mother nature wouldn't go amiss.

"If we do get a drop of rain beforehand, that will really help," he said. "It's been a bit of a headache this year.

"Some older trainers have said to me they've never known the weather to make things so difficult."

Tizzard was assistant trainer to his father Colin when they won the Gold Cup with Native River in 2018.

He is hoping to repeat the feat with nine-year-old Eldorado Allen.

"It is very exciting, all the hard work is done, we're just trying to keep the horses in check right now," he added.

"With Eldorado Allen, its co-owners John Romans and Terry Warner are keen to have a runner in the Gold Cup, and he's placed in the best races so far in England this year, second in the Betfair Chase and fourth in the King George.

"I think he just comes slightly under the grade and ratings for a Gold Cup but if he can have a good race and nick it, we'd be delighted.

"We're not afraid to have a go and we will see what we can do - hopefully we will go really well."