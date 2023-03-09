Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry de Bromhead, won the 2022 Gold Cup from stablemate Minella Indo

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Dates: 14-17 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage : Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

A Plus Tard will bid to win a second consecutive Gold Cup at this year's Cheltenham Festival - and you can follow it live on the BBC.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will have commentary of all 28 races from 14-17 March, with coverage of Gold Cup day also on Radio 5 Live including Friday's big race at 15:30 GMT.

There will also be live text commentaries, racecards and results every day on the BBC Sport website and app, and additional coverage on BBC Sport's social media accounts.

Radio commentary will come from John Hunt, with Gina Bryce presenting coverage from Tuesday to Thursday and Mark Chapman on Friday. Former Gold Cup-winning jockey Andrew Thornton will also be part of the team.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)

Tuesday, 14 March

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1/2f

14:10 - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m 1/2f

16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m 4f

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m 4 1/2f

17:30 - National Hunt Chase (Novices' Chase, amateur jockeys), 3m 6f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Wednesday, 15 March

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, 2m 5f

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 3m 1/2f

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle Race), 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 6f

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, 2m 1/2f

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race), 2m 1/2f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Thursday, 16 March

13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase, 2m 4f

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle), 3m

14:50 - Ryanair SChase, 2m 5f

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 3m

16:10 - Magners Plate (Handicap Chase), 2m 5f

16:50 - Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1f

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase, 3m 2f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday, 17 March

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m 1f

14:10 - McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m 1f

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m

15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase, 3m 2 1/2f

16:10 - St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m 2 1/2f

16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, 2m 1/2f

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 2m 4 1/2f

BBC coverage

13:15-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

14:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

