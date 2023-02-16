Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Scudamore won the Scottish Grand National in 2021 on Mighty Thunder

Jockey Tom Scudamore has retired from racing with immediate effect after being unseated from a mount at Leicester on Thursday.

The 40-year-old is the 10th most successful jump jockey of all-time, having ridden 1,511 winners.

Scudamore, the son of former champion Peter, had been stable jockey for trainer David Pipe since 2007.

"At my age you have to be careful," he told the Daily Mail. external-link "I feel I have had a bit of a warning.

"Falls I could take in the past are harder to take now."

Scudamore made the decision after being unseated from Ya Know Taseff.

His biggest win came on Thistlecrack in the 2016 King George VI Chase at Kempton, while 10 Cheltenham Festival victories included the Ryanair Chase with Dynaste in 2014.

He also won the Grand Annual Chase in 2015 on Next Generation, who was trained by his brother Michael.

Scudamore's father Peter, an eight-time champion jockey, rode 1,692 winners while his late grandfather Michael won the 1959 Grand National on Oxo and the 1957 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Linwell.