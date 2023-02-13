Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Allaho twice left his rivals trailing at the Cheltenham Festival

Two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho has been ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Willie Mullins has announced the horse will not seek a hat-trick of wins after suffering an abdominal bleed.

Allaho, a nine-year-old owned by Cheveley Park Stud, has won seven of his 12 races over fences.

He was last seen winning the Punchestown Gold Cup in April of last year.

Allaho had been a hot favourite for another Cheltenham victory after his previous triumphs by 14 lengths and 12 lengths.

The Festival takes place from 14 to 17 March.