Zanahiyr finished last of five runners in his outing at Leopardstown on Sunday

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday over a positive drugs test for one of his horses at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

Zanahiyr finished third behind Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle.

But the horse tested positive post-race for 3-hydroxylidocaine and could now be disqualified.

The substance, a metabolite of Lidocaine, is often used in racing stables as a local anaesthetic.

Elliott will face an independent panel after the case was referred by the British Horseracing Authority.

In 2016, Derby-winning trainer Dermot Weld was fined 1,000 euros by the Irish Turf Club after one of his horses failed a test for the same substance.

Elliott missed the 2021 Cheltenham Festival as he served a 12-month ban, with the last six months suspended. He was found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.