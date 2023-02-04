Close menu

Irish Gold Cup: Favourite Galopin Des Champs wins to underline Cheltenham chances

Galopin Des Champs
Galopin Des Champs' victory in the Irish Gold Cup was his fifth Grade One victory

Galopin Des Champs put in a powerful finish to win the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

A fifth Grade One victory for the 30-100 favourite dispelled stamina concerns and underlined his Cheltenham Gold Cup chances.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was expertly paced by jockey Paul Townend, pulling away after going over the final fence level with 18-1 shot Fury Road, who tired to finish third.

Stattler, an 11-2 chance, was second.

Galopin Des Champs won his first three-mile run over fences by eight lengths for Mullins' 12th Irish Gold Cup victory, and the trainer will be confident the extra distance at Cheltenham is unlikely to pose problems.

