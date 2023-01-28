Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Mullins is Cheltenham Festival's most successful trainer with 88 wins

Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins reached 4,000 career wins as Daryl Jacob rode Bronn to victory in the Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

Mullins has become one of the most dominant names in training since starting in 1988.

As well as being a 16-time champion trainer in Ireland, he is the most successful handler at the Cheltenham Festival with 88 winners.

"It was great to be a very small part of history," said Jacob.

"No words can really describe how good a man Willie is and what he has achieved. To be a small part of that history is fantastic."

A Grand National winner with Hedgehunter in 2005, Mullins secured a clean sweep of the championship races at the Festival when Energumene won last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Mullins' first Festival winner came in 1995 when Tourist Attraction won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the first of seven Cheltenham opener victories for Mullins.

Other notable names trained at Closutton include dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo, two-time Champion Hurdle hero Hurricane Fly, Faugheen, Florida Pearl and six-time Mares' Hurdle winner Quevega.