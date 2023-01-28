Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ahoy Senor finished fifth in the King George VI Chase last month

Ahoy Senor secured a poignant Cotswold Chase win for Lucinda Russell on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day.

The 13-2 chance beat Sounds Russian to claim victory for the Scottish trainer, whose father Peter - a part-owner of the horse - died this week.

"It is very emotional. My dad was a fantastic person and he was so proud," said Russell.

Editeur Du Gite and Gold Tweet were among other victors as favourites Energumene and Paisley Park came third.

Ahoy Senor prevailed by one and a half lengths under Derek Fox from Sounds Russian, who made a bad mistake four from home, with Grand National winner Noble Yeats a further length back in third, and Protektorat fourth.

The winner is now about 10-1 (from 50-1) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March and Russell paid tribute to her father, who died aged 95.

"To everyone, just say thank you to your dad, just tell them how much they mean to you, because I had the chance to do that," she said.

"Say thank you. It was dad that set me up, dad that has given me that desire, that determination. He'd be very proud today and I'm really going to miss not phoning him on the way home."

Editeur Du Gite was a supplementary entry and 14-1 winner of the Clarence House Chase, edging out Energumene in a thrilling finish.

The race, rescheduled from Ascot a week earlier, had been billed as a clash between Energumene and Edwardstone, winners of the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Arkle Chase respectively at last year's Festival.

But a cute front-running ride by Niall Houlihan saw the Gary Moore-trained Editeur Du Gite take control and he saw off Edwardstone by a head.

Energumene, sent off the 4-9 favourite, could only finish third but Irish trainer Willie Mullins had reason to celebrate after Bronn gave him a 4,000th career win, at Fairyhouse.

Paisley Park was third as he sought a record fourth victory in the Cleeve Hurdle.

The 11-year-old travelled strongly for most of the race but faded as the tempo quickened and French challenger Gold Tweet (14-1) took the honours from Dashel Drasher.

The meeting had passed a precautionary morning inspection after some of the ground had been frozen earlier in the week.

It is the last fixture at the racecourse before the four-day Festival in March.

At Doncaster, 2020 champion hurdler Epatante was an impressive winner of the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle for trainer Nicky Henderson.

And there was another Scottish victory with Cooper's Cross, ridden by Sam Coltherd for his father Stuart, claiming the Sky Bet Chase.