Record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle is facing a spell on the sidelines after breaking her elbow in a fall.

She was hurt at Wolverhampton on Monday night when her mount Perfect Crown broke down on the home bend and suffered a fatal injury.

Doyle said she fractured her elbow and ruptured ligaments around it in the "freak" accident.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Berkshire, told the Racing Post that she hoped to return "in a few weeks".

Her husband and fellow rider Tom Marquand said: "We don't really know how long she will be out for as she literally only had her MRIs last night.

"It is one of those fiddly things, as you could put a number on it and you'd be wrong every time anyway.

"To be honest, it is just a case of making sure she gets it right now, because you wouldn't want to stop halfway through the summer. It is frustrating."

Doyle ended last year with 151 winners, finishing second to William Buick on overall totals as well as in the Flat jockeys' championship which runs between May and October.

She was third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2020 after breaking her own record for wins in a calendar year by a female jockey.