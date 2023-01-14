Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Iwilldoit trainer Sam Thomas rode Denman to victory in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Iwilldoit returned to claim an impressive victory in the Classic Chase at Warwick, 383 days after winning the Welsh Grand National.

Trainer Sam Thomas held the horse back because of injury and it paid off with a fourth win from five over fences.

Ridden by Stan Sheppard, Iwilldoit hit the front with two fences remaining and stayed the course over a long run-in on heavy ground to win at 12-1.

Mr Incredible was second at 8-1, ahead of 2021 winner Notachance in third.

Pre-race favourite Guetapan Collonges (5-1) finished fourth.

Thomas, who along with prominent owner Dai Walters was involved in a helicopter crash in November, choked back the tears as he celebrated a first win of 2023.

He told ITV Racing: "He's the most genuine horse you could wish to train. Brilliant. It's emotional."

The Classic Chase has been a signpost for Grand National form in the past, with 2017 winner One For Arthur going on to claim victory at Aintree later that year.

Iwilldoit's odds were immediately cut for the National to 20-1 from 50s.